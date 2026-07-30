IMD warns heavy rain and strong winds across Telangana Friday
India
Heads up, Telangana! The IMD says heavy rainfall is coming your way this Friday, especially in Adilabad, Nirmal, and Nizamabad.
All 33 districts are expected to see strong winds, so it might get pretty breezy out there.
Hyderabad forecast: rain or thundershowers, 23°C
Hyderabad's set for cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers.
Temperatures will drop to a cool 23 degrees Celsius at night.
Keep an eye on local updates!