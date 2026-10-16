IMD warns heavy rain and thunderstorms across several states Saturday
Heads up: IMD says heavy rain and thunderstorms are coming to several states this Saturday.
Delhi will shift from recent rainy days to partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures.
Himachal Pradesh could see some afternoon showers mixed with sunshine, while Haryana gets mostly sunny weather but with a chance of scattered storms.
Delhi warms, Himachal showers, Haryana 18-32°C
Delhi should dry out over the weekend as temperatures climb.
In Himachal Pradesh, sunshine is likely but keep an umbrella handy for possible afternoon showers.
Haryana's temperatures will swing between 18 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius despite those occasional storms.
West Bengal can expect warm, hazy sun with temperatures varying across its regions.
Uttarakhand stays cool and clear in the mornings and nights, while Uttar Pradesh will be warm and hazy without any weather warning for the day.