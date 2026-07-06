IMD warns heavy rain as southwest monsoon moves north
Heads up: IMD says heavy rain is on the way for a bunch of states as the southwest monsoon moves north.
Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are in for intense showers that could cause urban flooding and mess with travel plans.
The monsoon's expected to reach Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab in the next three days if conditions stay right.
IMD issues thunderstorm and sea advisories
Other states like Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh should also expect heavy rain.
Heavy rainfall is likely in Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and West Uttar Pradesh.
Thunderstorms with winds up to 50km per hour may hit Andhra Pradesh and parts of Bengal and Jharkhand; Karnataka and Telangana could see gusts up to 60km per hour.
IMD has also told fishermen to avoid parts of the Arabian Sea or the Bay of Bengal because of rough seas. Safety first!