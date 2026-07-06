IMD warns heavy rain as southwest monsoon moves north

IMD issues thunderstorm and sea advisories

Other states like Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh should also expect heavy rain.

Heavy rainfall is likely in Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and West Uttar Pradesh.

Thunderstorms with winds up to 50km per hour may hit Andhra Pradesh and parts of Bengal and Jharkhand; Karnataka and Telangana could see gusts up to 60km per hour.

IMD has also told fishermen to avoid parts of the Arabian Sea or the Bay of Bengal because of rough seas. Safety first!