IMD warns heavy rain for Odisha September 9 and 10
Heads up if you're in Odisha: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says to expect heavy downpours on September 9 and 10, thanks to a weather system brewing over east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Meanwhile, Delhi is looking at partly cloudy skies, while Mumbai and Bengaluru are looking at light rain and comfy temperatures (think 21-31°C for Bengaluru and 26-33°C for Mumbai).
Eastern India to see widespread rain
Eastern India is getting soaked this week: Bihar will see showers through September 10, while Gangetic West Bengal will see widespread rain and isolated heavy rainfall on Wednesday, September 9, and Jharkhand will get widespread showers with isolated heavy rain through September 11.
The northeast (including Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland) is also in for bursts of heavy rain.
If you're in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal or Sikkim, expect steady rainfall all the way until September 14, so maybe keep your umbrella handy!