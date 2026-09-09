IMD warns heavy rain for Odisha September 9 and 10

Heads up if you're in Odisha: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says to expect heavy downpours on September 9 and 10, thanks to a weather system brewing over east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Meanwhile, Delhi is looking at partly cloudy skies, while Mumbai and Bengaluru are looking at light rain and comfy temperatures (think 21-31°C for Bengaluru and 26-33°C for Mumbai).