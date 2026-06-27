IMD warns heavy rain in 14 Telangana districts: thunderstorms likely
India
Heads up, Telangana!
The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for 14 districts on June 28, and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely across the state.
Hyderabad mostly cloudy showers tonight 30C
If you're in Hyderabad, keep an umbrella handy; the city will stay mostly cloudy over the next 24 hours.
Light to moderate showers or thundershowers could hit in the evening or night, possibly with some strong winds.
Temperatures are expected to max out around 30 Celsius and dip to about 22 Celsius at night.