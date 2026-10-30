IMD warns heavy rain in coastal Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala
Heads up: IMD says heavy rain is on the way for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala early next week.
It's all because a depression is forming over the Bay of Bengal, which could intensify at least into a deep depression, the second-highest category.
So if you're in these areas, you might want to keep an umbrella handy.
Coastal Andhra, Yanam likely heavy rain
Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam could see very heavy rain (up to 20cm) with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds on November 3.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are also set for significant rainfall during this time.
Some spots in Rayalaseema and North Interior Karnataka will get scattered showers too.
The IMD suggests this unstable weather might stick around for a bit, so stay safe and keep an eye out for updates!