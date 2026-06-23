IMD warns heavy rain in Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Telangana
India
Heads up, IMD says Wednesday's weather is going to be intense across several states as the southwest monsoon ramps up.
Expect heavy rain in Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Telangana.
Delhi-NCR and parts of Punjab and Rajasthan could see thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching 40 kph.
IMD urges flood and disruption preparedness
IMD is urging people in vulnerable areas to get ready for waterlogging, flooding, falling trees, and even traffic jams or power cuts.
northeastern states plus sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to get drenched.
If you're in coastal Maharashtra or Goa, watch out for extra-heavy rain that might cause local flooding.
Meanwhile, heat wave conditions could stick around in Bihar, so stay prepared.