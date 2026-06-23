IMD warns heavy rain in Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Telangana

IMD urges flood and disruption preparedness

IMD is urging people in vulnerable areas to get ready for waterlogging, flooding, falling trees, and even traffic jams or power cuts.

northeastern states plus sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to get drenched.

If you're in coastal Maharashtra or Goa, watch out for extra-heavy rain that might cause local flooding.

Meanwhile, heat wave conditions could stick around in Bihar, so stay prepared.