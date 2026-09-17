IMD warns heavy rain in south India from Bay low
India
Heads up, southern India: IMD has warned of heavy rainfall over the next few days.
A low-pressure system brewing over the Bay of Bengal is set to move in, and there is even talk that it could turn into a cyclone as it heads toward the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coast.
Friday heavy showers across southern states
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal can expect heavy showers from Friday, while Kerala and Mahe will see rain through the weekend.
South Interior Karnataka and Telangana should brace for downpours starting Saturday.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are in for very heavy rain on Friday too.
Meanwhile, a western disturbance could bring widespread showers to Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh soon.