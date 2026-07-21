IMD warns heavy rain July 22 across several states
Heads up! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a heavy rainfall alert for July 22, warning of strong showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across several states.
Places like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan could see flash floods or landslides, so if you're in these areas, it's smart to keep an eye on updates and avoid risky routes.
Rain alerts from Delhi to Kerala
Northern states including Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir are also on alert for downpours.
Central India (think Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) will get steady monsoon rain too.
Down south and east (Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, plus Bihar, Odisha, Assam, and Meghalaya) should all expect wet weather with some spots getting gusty winds up to 60km/h over parts of Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu.
Stay safe if you're heading out!