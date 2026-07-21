IMD warns heavy rain July 22 across several states

Heads up! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a heavy rainfall alert for July 22, warning of strong showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across several states.

Places like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan could see flash floods or landslides, so if you're in these areas, it's smart to keep an eye on updates and avoid risky routes.