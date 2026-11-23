IMD warns heavy rain starting Nov 23 in southern India
Heads up, IMD says heavy rain is on the way for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal starting November 23.
Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in Rayalaseema and Telangana, while thick fog could make travel tricky in parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha.
Rain to persist till Nov 27
Rain is set to stick around in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal till November 27 thanks to easterly waves.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Kerala, Mahe, and Rayalaseema might also see scattered showers and gusty winds up to 60km/h.
If you're traveling through Bihar or East UP, watch out for dense fog that could slow down road, rail, or air journeys.
Delhi should stay mostly clear but might get a bit misty in the mornings.