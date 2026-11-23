Rain is set to stick around in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal till November 27 thanks to easterly waves.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Kerala, Mahe, and Rayalaseema might also see scattered showers and gusty winds up to 60km/h.

If you're traveling through Bihar or East UP, watch out for dense fog that could slow down road, rail, or air journeys.

Delhi should stay mostly clear but might get a bit misty in the mornings.