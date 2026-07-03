IMD warns heavy rain, strong winds for north coastal Andhra
India
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh!
The IMD says north coastal areas are in for heavy rain and strong winds, thanks to a low-pressure system brewing over the Bay of Bengal.
This weather is expected to ramp up over the next couple of days, so it's best to stay alert.
Andhra fishermen warned, coastal districts alerted
Fishermen are being told to avoid the sea as gusts could reach 65 kph along the coast.
Ocean current alerts are out for East Godavari, Krishna, and Nellore. Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts should expect heavy downpours, so watch out for local flooding or traffic jams.
Plus, IMD's latest bulletin says El Nino conditions are keeping monsoon rains pretty subdued across the state this season.