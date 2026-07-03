IMD warns heavy to extremely heavy rain in Maharashtra, Gujarat
India
Big news for anyone in western India: the IMD says get ready for some serious rain!
Heavy to extremely heavy showers are expected in Maharashtra and Gujarat over the next few days, thanks to a deepening low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
Odisha just got drenched with over 21cm of rain in one day, and Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha have seen major downpours too.
Monsoon expected in Haryana and Punjab
The monsoon is moving further north: expect it to reach Haryana and Punjab soon.
By mid-July, the rain belt could shift toward the Himalayan foothills, which might bring a break-monsoon phase (so less rain) for northwest India later this month.
Meanwhile, eastern regions are likely to stick with normal rainfall patterns.
Stay dry out there!