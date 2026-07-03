IMD warns heavy to extremely heavy rain in Maharashtra, Gujarat India Jul 03, 2026

Big news for anyone in western India: the IMD says get ready for some serious rain!

Heavy to extremely heavy showers are expected in Maharashtra and Gujarat over the next few days, thanks to a deepening low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

Odisha just got drenched with over 21cm of rain in one day, and Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha have seen major downpours too.