IMD warns heavy-to-very-heavy rain Jul30-Aug1 across many Indian states
India
Heads up: IMD says heavy to very heavy rainfall is on the way for a bunch of states from July 30 to August 1.
Thanks to active monsoon conditions, places like Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh should get ready for some serious showers.
East, northeast, west and south alerted
It's not just the north and central regions: eastern and northeastern states like Odisha, Assam, Bihar, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Jharkhand are also under alert.
Western and southern spots including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Konkan and Goa, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu could see thunderstorms or gusty winds along with rain.