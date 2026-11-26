Himachal Pradesh is in for a chilly spell: Tabo just recorded the state's lowest temperature at -6.1 Celsius, with Kukumseri and Keylong also freezing.

Meanwhile, places like Shimla (10.2 Celsius), Manali (4.6 Celsius), and Dharamshala (9.4 Celsius) are holding up a bit warmer, but the cold isn't leaving any time soon, says the IMD.