IMD warns Himachal cold will persist after Tabo records -6.1C
Himachal Pradesh is in for a chilly spell: Tabo just recorded the state's lowest temperature at -6.1 Celsius, with Kukumseri and Keylong also freezing.
Meanwhile, places like Shimla (10.2 Celsius), Manali (4.6 Celsius), and Dharamshala (9.4 Celsius) are holding up a bit warmer, but the cold isn't leaving any time soon, says the IMD.
Himachal rain deficit, IMD fog alert
Rain's been seriously missing this November: Himachal got only 3.1mm instead of the usual 15mm, which is a steep 79% drop.
Some districts haven't seen a single drop!
On top of that, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in some areas from November 26-29, so if you're heading out early or late, keep an eye out for low visibility.