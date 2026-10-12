IMD warns Himachal: rain through October 17 snowfall Oct 12-16
India
Himachal Pradesh is in for a wet and chilly week: the IMD says rain will stick around through October 17, with snowfall expected in the higher mountains from October 12 to 16.
After recent downpours, places like Dharamshala and Manali are already colder than usual, so if you're headed that way, pack warm.
Darcha-Shinkula road closed to 2-wheelers
Temperatures have dropped sharply: Lahaul-Spiti even hit a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius.
The Darcha-Shinkula road is now closed to two-wheelers because of snow, and police had to help out stranded bikers recently.
The disaster management authority in the district has issued an advisory urging locals and tourists not to venture into the higher reaches.
If you're planning a trip, check forecasts first and stay safe!