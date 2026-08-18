IMD warns Jharkhand may receive over 20cm rain today

Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal are also bracing for heavy showers as the system spreads.

Himachal Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh could see very heavy rain too, while other states like Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and even parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu are on alert for strong showers.

Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra will get steady rain but nothing extreme.

Fishermen are being told to avoid the northern Bay of Bengal due to rough seas and strong winds.