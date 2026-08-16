IMD warns Monday: heavy rain and storms in Delhi, Punjab
Heads up: IMD has put out a weather alert for Monday, with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected in Delhi and Punjab.
Gujarat and Bihar are also in for intense showers and lightning, while Himachal Pradesh could see some moderate to heavy rainfall in certain spots.
IMD forecasts rain across several states
Delhi's looking at a rainy day with temperatures around 34 Celsius.
In Gujarat, Surat, Vadodara, and Dahod are on high alert for downpours; Ahmedabad might hit 32 Celsius.
Bihar's Patna, Gaya, and Bhagalpur should watch out for storms too.
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh gets scattered heavy showers, but Rajasthan will mostly see partly cloudy conditions with sunny spells and isolated showers, and Maharashtra will see breezy conditions with sunny spells and a few afternoon showers, with thunderstorms and lightning, and localized heavy rainfall possible.
Stay safe out there!