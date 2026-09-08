IMD warns monsoon returning, heavy rain in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha

Central India (think Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh) will see steady downpours from September 10-14.

Down south, places like coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Lakshadweep are also bracing for rain between September 10-12.

Northwestern states, including Uttarakhand, can expect wet weather too, and some spots in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu may get thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 60km/h.

Even Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are on track for regular showers through mid-September.

So if you're heading out this week, don't forget your umbrella!