IMD warns monsoon returning, heavy rain in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha
Heads up, IMD says the monsoon is kicking in again, with widespread rain expected across eastern, central, southern, and northwestern India over the next few days.
Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha are in for especially heavy showers around September 9-10, September 9-11, and September 10, respectively.
Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka rains
Central India (think Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh) will see steady downpours from September 10-14.
Down south, places like coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Lakshadweep are also bracing for rain between September 10-12.
Northwestern states, including Uttarakhand, can expect wet weather too, and some spots in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu may get thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 60km/h.
Even Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are on track for regular showers through mid-September.
So if you're heading out this week, don't forget your umbrella!