IMD warns of flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh is dealing with some pretty rough weather right now.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts, as heavy rain has triggered flash floods and landslides across the state.
This has caused major disruptions: evacuations in villages, blocked highways, and even buried vehicles.
Himachal roads closed, Atal Tunnel shut
The nonstop rainfall has damaged a lot of infrastructure: 49 roads are closed, more than 120 power transformers are down, and water supply schemes have been affected. Mandi district is especially hard-hit.
Snowfall in higher areas like Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur has led to the closure of the Atal Tunnel and more blocked roads.
The IMD is urging everyone to stay safe: avoid rivers and landslide-prone spots if you are traveling.
Plus, temperatures have dropped sharply; Chamba is nearly 10 degrees Celsius cooler than usual.