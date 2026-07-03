IMD warns of flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal roads closed, Atal Tunnel shut

The nonstop rainfall has damaged a lot of infrastructure: 49 roads are closed, more than 120 power transformers are down, and water supply schemes have been affected. Mandi district is especially hard-hit.

Snowfall in higher areas like Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur has led to the closure of the Atal Tunnel and more blocked roads.

The IMD is urging everyone to stay safe: avoid rivers and landslide-prone spots if you are traveling.

Plus, temperatures have dropped sharply; Chamba is nearly 10 degrees Celsius cooler than usual.