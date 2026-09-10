IMD warns of Friday rain and thunderstorms across several states

Heads up, IMD says several states are in for rain and thunderstorms this Friday, thanks to active monsoon vibes.

Delhi-NCR could see light showers under partly cloudy skies, while Bihar is likely to get afternoon rain with possible thunderstorms and Odisha could see mostly cloudy skies with chances of rain and possible thunderstorms.

Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh will stay warm, but expect some scattered rainfall.