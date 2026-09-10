IMD warns of Friday rain and thunderstorms across several states
Heads up, IMD says several states are in for rain and thunderstorms this Friday, thanks to active monsoon vibes.
Delhi-NCR could see light showers under partly cloudy skies, while Bihar is likely to get afternoon rain with possible thunderstorms and Odisha could see mostly cloudy skies with chances of rain and possible thunderstorms.
Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh will stay warm, but expect some scattered rainfall.
State forecasts: showers and heat
Delhi-NCR (including Noida and Gurugram) should brace for light rain.
Bihar will be hot (around 35 Celsius) with afternoon storms, Odisha gets scattered showers too.
Rajasthan remains steamy at 36 Celsius but might see isolated rain in the west and more widespread rain in the east.
Himachal Pradesh expects sunny spells mixed with afternoon showers, Punjab stays dry and hot at 39 Celsius, while West Bengal may get spells of rain and thunderstorms, and Uttarakhand may get afternoon showers and thunderstorms.