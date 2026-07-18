IMD warns of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in 15 states
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for 15 states, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. The weather office warned of heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and winds reaching up to 70km/h in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Such strong winds could uproot trees, damage electricity poles, and damage standing crops. Lightning also poses a significant risk, especially in eastern India.
Safety measures
IMD issues precautionary measures
The IMD has advised people to stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid taking shelter under trees. The department also advised following the local authorities' advisories.
Heavy rainfall could disrupt transport services and power supply in affected areas, it said.
The Meteorological Centre in Shimla has also issued an Orange Alert for Himachal Pradesh from July 19-23 due to a fresh Western Disturbance interacting with the southwest monsoon.
Regional alerts
Orange, yellow alerts in parts of Himachal Pradesh
The Shimla Meteorological Centre has issued an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Himachal Pradesh from July 19-23.
A Yellow Alert was also issued for Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts on Saturday.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over the next few days with a risk of flash floods and landslides.
Public advisory
Flash floods, landslides likely; people cautioned
Residents in Jammu and Kashmir have been advised to avoid rivers, streams, and waterfalls. They are also advised to travel cautiously on hilly roads and follow local administration instructions.
Disaster management agencies have been put on high alert due to the possibility of flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging in low-lying areas.
The IMD has urged people in affected regions to stay updated with official weather updates as conditions may change rapidly during this monsoon spell.