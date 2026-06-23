IMD warns of heavy rain and thunderstorms in central Maharashtra
Heads up, Maharashtra! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a warning for very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in parts of Central Maharashtra as the monsoon keeps moving north.
Some areas like Narayangaon saw solid rainfall (61mm), but Pune city itself stayed pretty dry: Shivajinagar barely got any, and Lohegaon had just 11mm.
Konkan Goa under intense rain alerts
Konkan and Goa are under orange and red alerts with forecasts of intense rain through June 25.
In Pune, the ghat regions got drenched while most of the city saw only scattered showers thanks to its rain-shadow location.
Cooler temperatures rolled in with cloudy skies (Shivajinagar's high dropped to 30.7 Celsius on Tuesday) and IMD says more heavy to very heavy rain is likely this week across Maharashtra.