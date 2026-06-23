IMD warns of heavy rain and thunderstorms in central Maharashtra

Konkan Goa under intense rain alerts

Konkan and Goa are under orange and red alerts with forecasts of intense rain through June 25.

In Pune, the ghat regions got drenched while most of the city saw only scattered showers thanks to its rain-shadow location.

Cooler temperatures rolled in with cloudy skies (Shivajinagar's high dropped to 30.7 Celsius on Tuesday) and IMD says more heavy to very heavy rain is likely this week across Maharashtra.