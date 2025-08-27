IMD warns of heavy rain, gusty winds during Ganesh Chaturthi
Goa is on Yellow alert from August 27-29, 2025, with the IMD warning of heavy rain and gusty winds just as Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin.
The forecast includes squally winds up to 60km/h along the North Maharashtra coast, right when families across Goa are welcoming Lord Ganesh into their homes.
Fishermen warned to stay off rough seas
Ganesh Chaturthi is Goa's biggest festival, filled with prayers and community gatherings.
The expected downpour and strong winds could likely put a damper on outdoor events, processions, and travel plans. Fishermen have also been urged to stay off rough seas for safety.
With South Goa seeing slightly above-average monsoon rains this year and North Goa a bit drier than usual, locals are likely keeping an eye on weather updates to celebrate safely.