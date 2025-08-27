IMD warns of heavy rain, gusty winds during Ganesh Chaturthi

Fishermen warned to stay off rough seas

Ganesh Chaturthi is Goa's biggest festival, filled with prayers and community gatherings.

The expected downpour and strong winds could likely put a damper on outdoor events, processions, and travel plans. Fishermen have also been urged to stay off rough seas for safety.

With South Goa seeing slightly above-average monsoon rains this year and North Goa a bit drier than usual, locals are likely keeping an eye on weather updates to celebrate safely.