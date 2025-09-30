Next Article
IMD warns of heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh till October 4
India
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh!
The IMD says to expect heavy rain in coastal areas through October 3, thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal that's likely to turn into a depression.
The system is set to cross the South Odisha-North Andhra coast in the early hours of October 3.
Fishermen advised to stay off sea
The forecast includes thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning across Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra till October 4.
Some districts already saw moderate showers—Yelamanchili got 40mm and Vijayawada 25mm on Tuesday.
Fishermen are being urged to stay off the sea, and everyone's advised to avoid risky spots like trees or weak structures during storms.