Kerala saw 13% less rainfall than usual during southwest monsoon India Sep 30, 2025

Kerala saw 13% less rainfall than usual during this year's southwest monsoon, even though the rest of India got more rain than average.

Most of Kerala's rain came early, in June and July, with a noticeable drop in August and September.

Extreme weather was rare too—just three days of extremely heavy rain, a huge drop from 33 extremely heavy rainfall events in 2018.