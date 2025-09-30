Next Article
Kerala saw 13% less rainfall than usual during southwest monsoon
India
Kerala saw 13% less rainfall than usual during this year's southwest monsoon, even though the rest of India got more rain than average.
Most of Kerala's rain came early, in June and July, with a noticeable drop in August and September.
Extreme weather was rare too—just three days of extremely heavy rain, a huge drop from 33 extremely heavy rainfall events in 2018.
IMD predicts above-normal northeast monsoon rains
With the southwest monsoon underperforming, all eyes are now on the northeast monsoon starting mid-October.
The India Meteorological Department is predicting above-normal rainfall for this season, but some weather systems might delay its arrival.
Still, there's hope that these upcoming rains will help Kerala bounce back from its current shortfall.