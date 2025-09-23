IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh from tomorrow

Low-pressure area near Odisha-AP coast by September 26

Another low-pressure area is expected around September 25, which might turn into a depression near the Odisha-Andhra coast by September 26—bringing even heavier rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

With water levels rising fast at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada (already at 4.11 lakh cusecs), local authorities are urging everyone to stay alert as flood-like conditions could develop.

Garikipalem in Srikakulam just saw nearly 90mm of rain in one day—a real sign this weather is serious.