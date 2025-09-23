IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh from tomorrow
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh!
The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall for North and South Coastal regions and Rayalaseema from September 24 to 28, thanks to a low-pressure system brewing in the Bay of Bengal.
Expect light to moderate showers, but some areas could see intense downpours.
Low-pressure area near Odisha-AP coast by September 26
Another low-pressure area is expected around September 25, which might turn into a depression near the Odisha-Andhra coast by September 26—bringing even heavier rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds.
With water levels rising fast at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada (already at 4.11 lakh cusecs), local authorities are urging everyone to stay alert as flood-like conditions could develop.
Garikipalem in Srikakulam just saw nearly 90mm of rain in one day—a real sign this weather is serious.