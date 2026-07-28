IMD warns of heavy to very heavy rains Tuesday
Heads up: IMD says heavy to very heavy rains are coming on Tuesday for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka.
It's all thanks to a deep depression moving in from the Bay of Bengal.
So if you're heading out, maybe grab an umbrella and keep an eye on the sky.
Coastal fishermen warned until July 29
Delhi could see light rain during the morning and evening with moderate showers in the morning and a separate spell of rain toward evening or night; temperatures should stay between 23 to 34 degrees Celsius.
Odisha is bracing for intense downpours and gusty winds up to 60km per hour.
Coastal Karnataka might get hit with very heavy rain too, while Kerala and coastal Andhra Pradesh could see thunderstorms with strong winds.
Fishermen in coastal areas have been advised not to venture into the northwest Bay of Bengal or along the Odisha, West Bengal, and north Andhra Pradesh coasts until the morning of July 29 due to rough conditions.