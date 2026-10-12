IMD warns of heavy weekend rain in south India
India
Heads up if you're in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Mahe, or Puducherry: the IMD says to expect heavy rain this weekend ahead of the northeast monsoon.
This is all because of a low-pressure system brewing over the Bay of Bengal.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and parts of Karnataka are also likely to see some wet weather.
Gulf circulation to form Bay low
An incoming weather system from the Gulf of Thailand in the form of a circulation is poised to descend to lower levels of the atmosphere to stage for a fresh low-pressure area over south-east Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, marking the switch from southwest to northeast monsoon.
That means not just more rain but also possible thunderstorms and gusty winds across southern India.
IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds.