IMD warns of rain, snow possible in Himachal Oct 5-10
India
Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh: rain is on the way from October 5 to 10, says the IMD.
Expect light showers in the hills first, then rainfall across the state from October 6.
Higher areas could even see some snow, so it might be time to dig out those jackets.
Himachal yellow alert storms Oct 6-8
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50km/h) in places like Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla starting October 6 through October 8.
Temperatures are set to dip by a few degrees too, so after Una's hot 34.8 Celsius today, get ready for cooler days ahead.