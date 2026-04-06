IMD predicts widespread rain in several states on April 6-7

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall across several states in India on April 6 and 7. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Tuesday, predicting thunderstorms and strong winds. Gurgaon, South Delhi, Faridabad, and Noida are likely to witness rainfall on the night of April 6.

Weather pattern Rainfall activity in northwest India on April 6 Two back-to-back western disturbances are expected to bring widespread rain in northwest India this week. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to witness isolated light-to-moderate rainfall with thunderstorms on April 6. Punjab and Rajasthan may also receive isolated rains with thunderstorms, while Uttar Pradesh is likely to see light rain with thunderstorms.

Nationwide impact Rainfall in other parts of the country on April 6 Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal are likely to receive isolated light-to-moderate rain with thunderstorms. In Central India, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh may witness isolated light rain with thunderstorms. South India states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka are also on alert for isolated light-to-moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms.

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