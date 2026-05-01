IMD warns of rain, thunderstorms in northern and eastern India
Get ready for a weather shake-up in northern and eastern India starting May 1, says the India Meteorological Department.
Expect more rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across the region.
Delhi-NCR just got a break from the heat with hailstorms and showers on April 30.
Now, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and the northeast are on alert for heavy rain and possible storms, so heads up if you are in these areas.
Delhi forecast and state weather alerts
Delhi should see partly cloudy skies on May 1, with light rain likely between May 3-5 thanks to a new western disturbance.
Several districts in Uttar Pradesh are under yellow alert after intense thunderstorms and possible hail.
Bihar is warning about lightning and hailstorms across nearly 22 districts.
Rajasthan's temperatures have dropped by 1 to 3 degrees amid cloudy skies, light to moderate rainfall, and strong winds, but things could still change quickly, so keep an eye out for updates.