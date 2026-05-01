IMD warns of rain, thunderstorms in northern and eastern India

Delhi forecast and state weather alerts

Delhi should see partly cloudy skies on May 1, with light rain likely between May 3-5 thanks to a new western disturbance.

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh are under yellow alert after intense thunderstorms and possible hail.

Bihar is warning about lightning and hailstorms across nearly 22 districts.

Rajasthan's temperatures have dropped by 1 to 3 degrees amid cloudy skies, light to moderate rainfall, and strong winds, but things could still change quickly, so keep an eye out for updates.