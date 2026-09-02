IMD warns of thunderstorms across Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh Sept 2 and 3

Srinagar's skies will stay mostly cloudy through September 5, with chances of rain or dust storms but no specific alerts.

Jammu is forecast to have generally cloudy skies with a possibility of rain or thunderstorms on September 2, turns partly cloudy midweek, then sees moderate rain again on September 5.

Ladakh is also under an alert for storms and lightning, so residents are advised to stay indoors during rough weather and be careful while traveling.