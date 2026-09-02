IMD warns of thunderstorms across Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh Sept 2 and 3
Heads up if you're in Jammu, Kashmir, or Ladakh: IMD just issued a weather alert for September 2 and 3.
Expect thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and heavy rain in some spots.
The good news: things should calm down after September 3, with no major warnings for September 4 and 5.
Srinagar cloudy Jammu rain Ladakh alert
Srinagar's skies will stay mostly cloudy through September 5, with chances of rain or dust storms but no specific alerts.
Jammu is forecast to have generally cloudy skies with a possibility of rain or thunderstorms on September 2, turns partly cloudy midweek, then sees moderate rain again on September 5.
Ladakh is also under an alert for storms and lightning, so residents are advised to stay indoors during rough weather and be careful while traveling.
Avoid high-risk areas during storms
People should avoid high-risk areas during storms, watch out for reduced visibility when it rains, and stay indoors if there's lightning.