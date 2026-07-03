IMD warns of thunderstorms and heavy rain across several states
India
Heads up, IMD is predicting widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain in many states this Friday and Saturday.
Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, and the Konkan region are all expected to get soaked.
If you're in hilly or flood-prone areas, stay alert for landslides and flash floods.
Orange alerts for Kangra and Kullu
Parts of Himachal Pradesh (like Kangra and Kullu) have orange alerts because of landslide risks.
Uttarakhand will see strong local downpours; western Madhya Pradesh is bracing for very heavy rain.
Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and the Konkan region are also on watch for intense showers, so best to avoid rivers or outdoor travel during storms and keep an eye on local advisories.