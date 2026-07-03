IMD warns of thunderstorms and heavy rain across several states

Orange alerts for Kangra and Kullu

Parts of Himachal Pradesh (like Kangra and Kullu) have orange alerts because of landslide risks.

Uttarakhand will see strong local downpours; western Madhya Pradesh is bracing for very heavy rain.

Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and the Konkan region are also on watch for intense showers, so best to avoid rivers or outdoor travel during storms and keep an eye on local advisories.