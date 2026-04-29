IMD warns of thunderstorms in Bihar West Bengal Odisha Jharkhand

Thunderstorms cool Punjab Haryana 2-4°C

Good news for folks in Punjab and Haryana: thunderstorms should drop temperatures by two to four degrees Celsius, finally bringing relief from the heat wave.

The Western Himalayas might see storms and hail too, while Delhi-NCR could get a bit of rain and a slight cool-down.

Meanwhile, the union health secretary is asking states to ramp up their heat wave response (think more heatstroke units and faster reporting) to help everyone stay safe as the weather swings back and forth.