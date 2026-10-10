IMD warns of thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds in India

Apart from southern states, parts of Andhra Pradesh could see gusty winds of 30-40km/h and strong surface winds at isolated places.

Parts of Jharkhand and Odisha are also on the list for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Isolated thunderstorms might pop up in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura too.

Rain will keep coming down in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as well as parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.