IMD warns of thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds in India
Heads up: IMD says several parts of India should expect thunderstorms and rain this Sunday.
Gusty winds of 40-50km/h are likely in Kerala, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
Even though the southwest monsoon is retreating in some areas, unstable weather is sticking around thanks to multiple weather systems.
Andhra Pradesh gusty winds 30-40km/h
Apart from southern states, parts of Andhra Pradesh could see gusty winds of 30-40km/h and strong surface winds at isolated places.
Parts of Jharkhand and Odisha are also on the list for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.
Isolated thunderstorms might pop up in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura too.
Rain will keep coming down in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as well as parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
Stay updated and take precautions
Keep an eye on weather updates and take precautions if you're in any of these regions; better safe than sorry!