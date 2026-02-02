IMD warns of thunderstorms, rain, and hail in UP
Heads up, UP!
The IMD says light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds (up to 50km/h) are rolling in on February 1-2, starting with western districts like Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut, Agra, and Mathura before moving east.
Prepare for travel delays and crop damage
Expect travel delays from dense fog and strong winds—visibility could drop fast.
Lucknow might see stormy skies and a bit of rain late on February 2.
There's also a hailstorm warning for some western spots on February 1.
Farmers should watch out for crop damage from the weather swings, while everyone else might want to secure loose stuff outside just in case.
Temperatures to rise by 2-3degC before drop
Even with all this action, overall rainfall this month may be limited to isolated, light amounts—and temperatures may briefly rise by 2-3°C before another drop is expected from February 4.