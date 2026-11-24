Heads up, South India: IMD says you might want to keep your umbrellas handy this Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

Fairly widespread rain and showers are on the way for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe.

Some spots could see heavy downpours, plus isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50km per hour in places like Rayalaseema.