IMD warns rain across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe
Heads up, South India: IMD says you might want to keep your umbrellas handy this Tuesday, November 24, 2026.
Fairly widespread rain and showers are on the way for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe.
Some spots could see heavy downpours, plus isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50km per hour in places like Rayalaseema.
Sikar 7°C and dense fog warnings
Up north, things are getting chilly with Sikar in Rajasthan dipping to just 7 degrees Celsius.
IMD is warning about dense fog that could make visibility tough in isolated areas of East Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.
Most other areas, including Delhi and Gujarat, are expected to stay dry with no big weather surprises.