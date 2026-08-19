IMD warns southeast Uttar Pradesh of over 20cm rain Wednesday

Delhi's set for cloudy skies with light morning rain and another spell of light rain later, with moderate rain possible in isolated areas; temperatures will hover between 26 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.

Very heavy rain is likely in parts of Uttarakhand, western Uttar Pradesh and eastern Madhya Pradesh, heavy showers in parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Bihar, and heavy rain at isolated places in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Fishermen are being told to avoid the northern Bay of Bengal due to rough seas until Wednesday morning.