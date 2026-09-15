IMD warns strong monsoon to hit north and east India

Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh are in for widespread rain plus gusty winds up to 60km/h over the next couple of days. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will see very heavy showers too.

Meanwhile, Saurashtra and Kutch can expect isolated downpours, while western India and central India ease into scattered spells mid-week.

South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are also getting significant rainfall today. And if you're in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands or near the Gujarat coast, watch out for rough seas; fishing is off-limits until at least September 16.