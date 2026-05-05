IMD warns Telangana of yellow alert through May 7 India May 05, 2026

Heads up, Telangana!

The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, has put out a yellow alert for the whole state through May 7, warning of possible rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Even though Hyderabad might get some showers, the heat isn't letting up just yet; many areas are still dealing with heat wave-like conditions.