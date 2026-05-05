IMD warns Telangana of yellow alert through May 7
Heads up, Telangana!
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, has put out a yellow alert for the whole state through May 7, warning of possible rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.
Even though Hyderabad might get some showers, the heat isn't letting up just yet; many areas are still dealing with heat wave-like conditions.
T Balaji forecasts Telangana thunderstorms
Every district is on alert for moderate rainfall and storms. Weather enthusiast T Balaji, who runs the X handle "Telangana Weatherman" also expects heavy thunderstorms between May 5 and 7.
On Monday, May 4 temperatures soared—Jagtial hit a blazing 45.7 Celsius while Hyderabad's Khairatabad reached 42.5 Celsius.
While the rain could bring some relief from the heat, residents are advised to remain cautious as evening weather changes may affect travel.