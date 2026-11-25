IMD warns thunderstorms in south and dense fog in northeast
Heads up! The India Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50km/h) hitting Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Rayalaseema, and 30-40km/h hitting Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Mahe on November 25.
At the same time, dense fog is set to blanket parts of northeastern states like Assam and Meghalaya, so travel plans might get tricky with all the low visibility.
Rain persists in southern states
Rain isn't letting up anytime soon in Tamil Nadu (till November 26), Kerala (till November 27), or Lakshadweep (till November 28).
Thunderstorms are also expected in Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh, along with strong winds.
If you're out and about or planning a trip, keep an eye on updates: the weather's definitely making itself known this week!