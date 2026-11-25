Heads up! The India Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50km/h) hitting Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Rayalaseema, and 30-40km/h hitting Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Mahe on November 25.

At the same time, dense fog is set to blanket parts of northeastern states like Assam and Meghalaya, so travel plans might get tricky with all the low visibility.