IMD warns Uttar Pradesh of storms, orange alert for Lucknow
Heads up, Uttar Pradesh, IMD says the weather's about to get interesting.
Lucknow is on yellow alert today (April 7) with evening thunderstorms and light rain possible.
Tomorrow, things ramp up with an orange alert for Lucknow on April 8, and 20 districts (think Agra and Saharanpur) are expected to receive moderate to heavy rain, warning of heavy rainfall, lightning, strong winds, and even hailstorms.
These unsettled conditions could stick around for a few days.
Rain, 60 kph winds in UP
Specific districts can expect moderate to heavy rain, gusty winds (up to 60 kph), and occasional hail.
Eastern districts aren't off the hook either: widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely there too.
If you're in Lucknow or in cities like Kanpur or Barabanki, keep an umbrella handy until April 11 as on-and-off storms roll through.
Stay safe and plan accordingly.