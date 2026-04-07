IMD warns Uttar Pradesh of storms, orange alert for Lucknow India Apr 07, 2026

Heads up, Uttar Pradesh, IMD says the weather's about to get interesting.

Lucknow is on yellow alert today (April 7) with evening thunderstorms and light rain possible.

Tomorrow, things ramp up with an orange alert for Lucknow on April 8, and 20 districts (think Agra and Saharanpur) are expected to receive moderate to heavy rain, warning of heavy rainfall, lightning, strong winds, and even hailstorms.

These unsettled conditions could stick around for a few days.