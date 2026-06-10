IMD warns western disturbance will bring storms to north India

IMD advises stay indoors during storms

Hailstorms could hit Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh might see dust storms too.

The monsoon is also moving in with heavy rain for the northeast and southern states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

IMD's advice: stay indoors during storms and keep an eye out for weather updates.