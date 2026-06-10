IMD warns western disturbance will bring storms to north India
India
Heads up, north India: the India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says a western disturbance is rolling in on June 11, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds (up to 80km per hour) for Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi.
If you're in Delhi, expect cooler temperatures (around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius) and a good chance of evening lightning.
IMD advises stay indoors during storms
Hailstorms could hit Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh might see dust storms too.
The monsoon is also moving in with heavy rain for the northeast and southern states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
IMD's advice: stay indoors during storms and keep an eye out for weather updates.