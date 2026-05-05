IMD warns western disturbance will bring thunderstorms to north India

Northeast rain, Vidarbha hits 44.2C

While Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and the Northeast are likely to see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on May 5-6, with heavy rain in some pockets, and Kerala and Tamil Nadu will see storms too), central India isn't getting much relief: Vidarbha just hit a blazing 44.2 Celsius!

IMD has issued thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in several states, including Delhi and Rajasthan.

Heads-up: isolated pockets of west Rajasthan could see heat wave conditions from May 9-11.