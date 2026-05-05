IMD warns western disturbance will bring thunderstorms to north India
Heads up, India's weather is about to get interesting!
The IMD says a Western Disturbance will bring thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds to the north and northwest this week.
Expect rain in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and parts of Rajasthan on May 5-6.
Uttarakhand's stormy stretch lasts till May 8.
Another stronger system could hit on May 10-11 with rainfall or snowfall and winds up to 60km per hour.
Northeast rain, Vidarbha hits 44.2C
While Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and the Northeast are likely to see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on May 5-6, with heavy rain in some pockets, and Kerala and Tamil Nadu will see storms too), central India isn't getting much relief: Vidarbha just hit a blazing 44.2 Celsius!
IMD has issued thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in several states, including Delhi and Rajasthan.
Heads-up: isolated pockets of west Rajasthan could see heat wave conditions from May 9-11.