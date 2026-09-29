IMD warns wet days as Bengaluru drenched, Odisha districts flood
Bengaluru woke up to heavy rain after a night of nonstop showers, and the IMD says more wet days are ahead for South Interior Karnataka until October 1.
Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana are also in for scattered rain.
Over in Odisha, rising water levels in the Mahanadi River have put Odisha on alert as flooding affected several districts.
Odisha sees 140,000 move to safety
In Odisha, around 140,000 people have had to move to safer places in just four days as flood risks grow.
The IMD expects scattered rainfall in Odisha until October 4, with similar rainy weather likely for Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.
Plus, a depression over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining Myanmar coast is expected to intensify further and move toward the northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coast over the next two days.