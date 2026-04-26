IMD: Western disturbance to affect west, north India April 28
India
If you've been melting in the heat lately, there's good news: the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says a western disturbance is set to sweep through parts of western and northern India starting April 28.
Expect thunderstorms, gusty winds (up to 50km/h), and rain that could last until May 2, likely dropping temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.
Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan hit 46°C
Until this weather change kicks in, places like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are still seeing scorching highs—think Banda and Jaisalmer touching 46 degrees Celsius.
The IMD says these tough conditions will stick around in some spots until the rain arrives, so hang in there!