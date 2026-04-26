IMD: Western disturbance to affect west, north India April 28 India Apr 26, 2026

If you've been melting in the heat lately, there's good news: the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says a western disturbance is set to sweep through parts of western and northern India starting April 28.

Expect thunderstorms, gusty winds (up to 50km/h), and rain that could last until May 2, likely dropping temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.