IMD's monsoon shift: South, central India to see less rain
The IMD says heavy rain is set to ease off in South and Central India during the first week of August.
Instead, the monsoon will shift focus to the Himalayan foothills, East and North-East regions, and along the East Coast.
The weather system that was fueling downpours in the south has lost strength.
Flood risks still remain in west MP
This rainfall shuffle could shake up water supply and farming routines—good news for places like Bihar, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya that need more rain.
But West Madhya Pradesh is still dealing with intense showers, so flood risks remain there.
Looking ahead, global models hint at a monsoon comeback by late August as weather patterns shift again.