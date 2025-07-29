Delhi HC confirms Medha Patkar's defamation conviction over LG Saxena

Patkar's comments on bounced cheque linked to Saxena

Patkar's comments were sparked by an incident involving a bounced cheque linked to Saxena, which she said pointed to financial irregularities.

This led Saxena, then heading an NGO, to sue for defamation.

While the court stood by her conviction, it did make things easier for Patkar—she can now attend court via video call instead of showing up in person.