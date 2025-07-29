Next Article
Delhi HC confirms Medha Patkar's defamation conviction over LG Saxena
The Delhi High Court has confirmed activist Medha Patkar's conviction for defamation in a long-running case filed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.
The dispute goes back to 2001, when Patkar called Saxena a "coward" and questioned his patriotism in a press note.
The court agreed with the earlier verdict and also turned down her request to bring in another witness.
Patkar's comments on bounced cheque linked to Saxena
Patkar's comments were sparked by an incident involving a bounced cheque linked to Saxena, which she said pointed to financial irregularities.
This led Saxena, then heading an NGO, to sue for defamation.
While the court stood by her conviction, it did make things easier for Patkar—she can now attend court via video call instead of showing up in person.