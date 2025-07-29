SC steps in on missing names issue in Bihar

What the court said

Missing names on the list could mean millions can't vote in Bihar's big elections this October-November 2025.

The Court made it clear: even if just 15 legit voters are left out, they'll act.

They've also told officials to accept Aadhaar and voter ID as proof, and there's a correction window till September 1, 2025.

It's all about making sure every eligible person gets their say—and keeping the election process fair for everyone.