SC steps in on missing names issue in Bihar
The Supreme Court has said it will get involved if eligible voters are wrongly left off Bihar's draft electoral roll, coming out on August 1.
This follows claims from opposition groups and NGOs that about 65 lakh people were unfairly marked as dead or moved away—meaning they could lose their vote.
What the court said
Missing names on the list could mean millions can't vote in Bihar's big elections this October-November 2025.
The Court made it clear: even if just 15 legit voters are left out, they'll act.
They've also told officials to accept Aadhaar and voter ID as proof, and there's a correction window till September 1, 2025.
It's all about making sure every eligible person gets their say—and keeping the election process fair for everyone.