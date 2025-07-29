Pahalgam attack: Gunmen forced me to read Kalma at gunpoint India Jul 29, 2025

Sarbari Guha, whose husband Samir was killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, has opened up about the trauma she and her daughter faced.

She shared how gunmen forced her to read Kalma at gunpoint, and then the attackers started firing.

Despite everything, Sarbari thanked security forces for acting quickly and said their response gave her and her daughter some comfort.