Next Article
Pahalgam attack: Gunmen forced me to read Kalma at gunpoint
Sarbari Guha, whose husband Samir was killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, has opened up about the trauma she and her daughter faced.
She shared how gunmen forced her to read Kalma at gunpoint, and then the attackers started firing.
Despite everything, Sarbari thanked security forces for acting quickly and said their response gave her and her daughter some comfort.
Terrorism must end, says Sarbari
Sarbari praised the Army, police, and government for their fast action against the attackers.
She's been vocal about supporting efforts to fight terrorism, saying simply but powerfully: "Terrorism must end."
Her story is a reminder of why protecting civilians matters and how much these quick responses mean to families affected by violence.